The Canterbury Bulldogs are gearing up for a massive 2026 campaign, following the embarrassing end to their otherwise impressive season.

Part of their preparations is a coaching staff shake-up, with the club reportedly looking to bring in a recently sacked NRL coach to restructure their attack.

The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that the Bulldogs have opened talks with former Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien, with the hopes of bringing him in as an assistant.

Bulldogs officials met with 'AOB' on Thursday, discussing what his potential role in Belmore could look like.

O'Brien would be brought in as the club's attacking coach after the Bulldogs struggled to pile on points in high-stakes matches.

Their current attacking coach, Jason Taylor, would be moved into a new role should O'Brien come on board, and is contracted until the end of 2026.

While the Manly Sea Eagles have also shown interest in O'Brien, he is reportedly leaning towards the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs believe that O'Brien's experience as both the Melbourne Storm's and Sydney Roosters' assistant coach, as well as his head coaching role in Newcastle, would be a major boon for them heading into 2026.