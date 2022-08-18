Xavier Savage has officially re-signed with the Canberra Raiders until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Savage was already on contract until the end of 2023, but would have become a free agent to openly negotiate with other clubs from November 1.

Instead, the young gun has stopped the circus from coming to town, adding two years to his tenure in the nation's capital, where he will become the permanent number one.

The talented youngster, who debuted at the back-end of 2021, found himself in a battle with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad for the right to wear the jersey this season.

Jordan Rapana has also spent time in the position, however, Savage has won the right to remain there at the back-end of the year as the Raiders push for a seemingly unlikely finals spot.

With Nicoll-Klokstad set to join the New Zealand Warriors in 2023, Savage will have the open running at the number one jumper in Canberra.

Club CEO Don Furner labelled Savage an "exciting young talent."

“Xavier is an exciting young talent who is learning the game and improving with the experience and opportunity he’s getting at NRL level,” Furner said.

“The Raiders are a development club and it’s important for us to retain the young players we’ve developed and help them in their progression into the NRL.”

“We’ve seen a number of our younger stats re-commit to the club this season and it’s a really good sign for the future of the club that these players know they’ll have an opportunity when they commit to Canberra.”

Savage, who celebrated his 20th birthday in April this year, has scored 5 tries in 17 NRL career games, but has also added 6 assists in 14 appearances this year while averaging 137 metres per game.