The Newcastle Knights have reportedly missed out on landing a Canberra Raiders duo as they attempted to boost their forward stocks before the June 30 deadline.

Aiming to rebuild their squad as they make a run towards the NRL Finals, the Knights were linked with several players in a potential mid-season switch, including Dylan Brown (Eels) and Tallyn Da Silva (Tigers).

While those two options didn't eventuate, Newcastle did add Dominic Young (Roosters), Jake Arthur (Sea Eagles) and Lachlan Crouch (Sharks) to their books, whilst Riley Jones (Sharks) and Paul Bryan (Sea Eagles) left the club.

Reports have now emerged that they were interested in adding another forward to their roster, but a potential mid-season transfer didn't eventuate.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Knights made inquiries to sign Canberra Raiders duo Pasami Saulo and Trey Mooney, but the Green Machine had no interest in letting either player go in a potential mid-season switch.

A former U19s NSW Blues representative, Mooney is currently signed with the Raiders through to 2027 and has featured in 18 first-grade matches over the past two seasons.

At only 23 years old, he has been a key player off the interchange bench and has been named 18th or 19th man multiple times this season. He is likely to garner more game time with the pending retirement of Josh Papalii.

On the other hand, Saulo has made 30 appearances for the club since joining them from the Newcastle Knights in 2023, but spent the majority of this season playing in the NSW Cup after recovering from a back injury last year.