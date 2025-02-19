The Canberra Raiders have announced a 25-man squad that will travel overseas to Las Vegas for their season's opening match against the New Zealand Warriors.

After impressing in the pre-season trial matches, youngsters Noah Martin, Owen Pattie, Ethan Sanders, Jed Stuart and Savelio Tamale have all been named and will look to make an impact at Allegiant Stadium.

One of either Stuart and Tamale are expected to slot into the wing position, while Pattie is in a three-way battle with Danny Levi and Tom Starling and Sanders could sneak into the line-up.

Despite battling a calf injury, Zac Hosking has also been named and is racing the clock to be available. He recently told The Canberra Times that he is looking to take Vegas by storm and should be fit for selection.

Winger Albert Hopoate is the only main squad member who hasn't been named, but it was already known that he wouldn't travel overseas for Round 1 due to personal reasons - he and his partner are expecting a baby.

Full 25-man Squad

Jamal Fogarty, Corey Horsburgh, Zac Hosking, Sebastian Kris, Danny Levi, Ata Mariota, Noah Martin, Trey Mooney, Matty Nicholson, Josh Papalii, Owen Pattie, Ethan Sanders, Simi Sasagi, Pasami Saulo, Xavier Savage, Morgan Smithies, Tom Starling, Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange, Jed Stuart, Savelio Tamale, Joseph Tapine (c), Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Hudson Young