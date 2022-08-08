The Canberra Raiders have released an official statement in regards to the ongoing situation around Ricky Stuart’s post-game comments on Saturday afternoon.

Stuart now famously branded Penrith player Jaeman Salmon a ‘weak-gutted dog’ and brought personal history into the discussion in a move that was widely slammed as unnecessary and personal.

Stuart has since apologised to everyone but the player in question, while the Salmon family have urged the NRL to act on Stuart, believing their son had been ‘wronged’.

Now the club have spoken on the matter, mentioning both their support of Stuart, and their compliance with an ongoing NRL investigation.

The statement was penned but club CEO Don Furner.

“As a club, we don’t condone the comments made by Ricky Stuart in Saturday’s press conference and we are currently in dialogue with the NRL and cooperating with their inquiries.

“We will accept their findings and any sanction they hand down.

“Being a head coach is a high-pressure job and comes with intense scrutiny from fans, media and public, and we understand emotion is high following a match.

“However, we acknowledge that coaches have a responsibility to ensure they conduct themselves professionally when making public comment.

“Ricky has already publicly apologised for his actions, and we will continue to support him both personally and professionally.”

It is unknown what action the NRL intend to take at the time of writing.