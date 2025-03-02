The Canberra Raiders are set to be without two of their best players next week after Joseph Tapine and Xavier Savage were both charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

Following a strong showing against the New Zealand Warriors, Ricky Stuart will have to shake up his team for the club's Round 2 clash against the Brisbane Broncos in both the forward pack and back-line.

After being sent to the sin-bin during the match against the Warriors over the weekend, Tapine faces a two-match suspension following a shoulder charge against opposing front-rower Mitchell Barnett.

Set to take the early guilty plea, the suspension would be increased to three matches if he contends the charge and is found guilty at the judiciary.

"I'm not saying it's the wrong call, but it's a massive call. But as long as it stays in every game now," Stuart said after the match in regards to the sin-binning.

Continuing the bad news for Raiders fans, winger Xavier Savage has also been hit with a Dangerous Contract charge following an incident involving Chanel Harris-Tavita.

He faces a one-match ban that could be increased to two matches if he decides to take his chances at the judiciary.

Albert Hopoate is the frontrunner to replace Savage after he decided not to travel to Las Vegas due to attending the birth of his child. Meanwhile, Trey Mooney and Pasami Saulo are among the options to replace Kiwi international Tapine.

In addition to the Canberra Raiders duo, Cronulla Sharks back-rower Briton Nikora was also charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contract but only faces a fine.