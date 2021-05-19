The selection for the upcoming 2021 State of Origin series has sparked a discussion as to who will be the starting hooker for Queensland.

Melbourne Storm’s Harry Grant is the obvious choice having held the starting position in the third match of the 2020 series and was one of the best afield in the deciding match.

However, Grant has only managed five games having been sidelined already this season with hamstring issues after returning from a knee injury earlier in the season which may compromise his chances.

Former Maroon’s Captain Cameron Smith told SEN 1170’s he believes Parramatta’s number nine Reed Mahoney has done enough to secure the starting place over Grant.

“I didn’t think he (Mahoney) was that far away last year,” Smith said.

“He’s been playing some wonderful football over the past three years for Parramatta, and he’s a big reason why they’ve been up the top of the ladder and in a position to play finals footy.

“He’s a competitor … it’s an interesting situation given the result last year.”

Mahoney has featured in all 10 games for the Eels in 2021, laying 452 tackles at 91.5% efficiency and scoring two tries.

Smith went on to highlight Mahoney’s desirable qualities.

“You’d start with Reed, he’s tough … he’s made 60-odd tackles plenty of times in his career, it’s going to take that in the Origin arena,” Smith added.

“He’s got great service from dummy-half, he’s got a pretty good running game and a kicking game as well.”

The 2021 State of Origin series will commence on Wednesday 9 June at the MCG.