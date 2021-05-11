Melbourne Storm pair Cameron Munster and Harry Grant are set to miss the next fortnight of action due to foot and hamstring injuries respectively.

The club announced on Tuesday that the duo will miss two rounds of action, ruling them out of this weekend’s Magic Round as well as their trip to Canberra next week.

The Storm confirmed that Munster sustained a foot sprain during the club’s 50-0 victory over South Sydney on Thursday.

Grant is understood to have sustained a hamstring injury during training earlier this week, with the club’s football boss Frank Ponissi revealing the pair will likely miss games against the Dragons and Raiders.

“That would be best case scenario for both Cameron and Harry,” Ponissi said.

“If that doesn’t happen we expect they would both be okay for the opening State of Origin match in Melbourne.”

Grant’s absence adds further headaches to Craig Bellamy’s selection planning for Magic Round, with second-string hooker Brandon Smith sidelined through suspension.

Bellamy could look to shift his playmaking stocks to replace Munster, with fullback Nicho Hynes a likely candidate to start given Ryan Papenhuyzen’s expected return to fullback.