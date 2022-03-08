Cameron Smith has put his figurative money behind the Gold Coast Titans to improve on their 2021 NRL season and advance up the ladder.

The Titans finished eighth last year and were a split-second decision away from advancing over the Sydney Roosters to play the Manly Sea Eagles.

If Patrick Herbert makes the decision to pass to either David Fifita or Cory Thompson it's a very different ending.

Smith has backed the development of their young squad with another year under their belt to push the Titans out of the seven to eight realm and into the top six.

“I’ve got the Titans moving up, I reckon they will finish in the top six,” Smith said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Watching them last year, I thought they finished the season very strongly.

“They had an opportunity to knock off the Roosters, they were one pass away in that final up in Townsville from going another week further.

“I just see that they’re on the improve, they’ve got a great young forward pack, AJ Brimson moves to the halves this year.

“I think they’re going to be the big movers.”

Smith didn't stop there. Making a prediction as to who would make room for the Titans progression.

“The one that I think might drop out of that top four is the Bunnies,” Smith said.

“With Adam Reynolds moving on – I’ve got them in the eight, they’re still good enough to finish in the eight – but I think they’ll drop a few notches.”