The Brisbane Broncos have had a major addition to their coaching ranks, with Cameron Smith joining the club.\n\nSmith, who is the NRL's all-time games record holder with 433 across an 18-year career, is believed to be working with the club's leadership group, and mentoring youngsters.\n\nBrisbane have not made official comments regarding his status, and inquiries have been left with the club, however, head coach Michael Maguire told News Corp that the former Melbourne Storm, Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos captain and dummy half had made an immediate positive impact on the club.\n\n"He spent some time with us during our camp in Toowoomba and I could see the immediate impact he had on the players," Maguire told the publication.\n\n"It's great to have him around to help our leadership group and our younger players."\n\nSmith has various media commitments, but has been tipped as a likely head coach in the future.\n\nHe was tied as one of the contenders for the Australian role ahead of the 2025 Ashes series in the United Kingdom against England, although that eventually went to Kevin Walters.\n\nSmith is expected to continue working with Brisbane in the coming weeks and months, having attended a training camp in Toowoomba recently.\n\nBrisbane, which has a relatively young squad, are the NRL's defending premiers.