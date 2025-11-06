Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has pulled off one of the biggest recruitment coups of his career, and it's not even for a player on the field.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the club has signed Cameron Smith to join the club's coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season.

The most-capped player in NRL history is set to take on a mentoring role at Red Hill, working closely with Brisbane's leadership group as they prepare to defend their premiership title next year.

Smith and Maguire were in talks during the club's post-season camp at Noosa, where the Broncos' coaching staff and CEO Dave Donaghy began early planning for their title defence.

It marks a full-circle moment for Maguire, who first met Smith in 2004 while serving as Craig Bellamy's assistant at the Melbourne Storm.

The pair maintained a long-standing relationship, with Maguire personally reaching out to Smith to help develop emerging leaders including Payne Haas, Pat Carrigan and Kotoni Staggs.

The 42-year-old, who retired in 2020 after 430 NRL games and three premierships with Melbourne, has worked as a Channel 9 commentator, Queensland Origin assistant, and Kangaroos selectorsince hanging up the boots.

Given his ties to the Storm, Smith reportedly contacted Bellamy before accepting the role, receiving his blessing to assist Maguire, a remarkable gesture given the Broncos defeated Storm 26-22 in this year's Grand Final to break a 19-year premiership drought.

Brisbane had long pursued Smith as a player, making several attempts to lure him north across his career, including a late push in 2021 before his retirement.

Now, they've finally got their man, this time as a mentor.

Smith's presence at Red Hill is expected to be a major boost for Brisbane's stars as the reigning premiers look to build a long-term dynasty.

ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys has previously lauded Smith's leadership and rugby league IQ, describing him as “one of the greatest players we've ever seen” and praising his “remarkable football intelligence”.