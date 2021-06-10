Following their Origin I belting at the hands of the Blues, the Maroons will have to go back to the drawing board if they are to tie the series at Suncorp Stadium later this month.

More combative measures will be required to try and tame New South Wales stars Tom Trbojevic, Latrell Mitchell and James Tedesco, who killed Queensland from the back-line on Wednesday night.

With Kalyn Ponga‘s health still a question mark, one potential solution for the Maroons may be NRL rookie, Reece Walsh.

While Maroons legend Cameron Smith admitted it would be a “big ask” to throw the young Warriors fullback into the must win game, he admitted everyone has to make their debut sooner or later.

“That would be a big ask, throwing a young fella, an 18 year old whose played half a dozen games into a must win game at Suncorp”, Smith said on SEN Breakfast.

“But you know, everyone has got to make their debut at some stage.

“After coming off a 50-6 point loss there may be some extreme measures that need to be taken”.

If it does come to drastic measures, Smith would like to see a fully fit 17 take on the Blues, rather than filling the squad with players who are playing through injury.

“I think what needs to happen, we need to pick players that are fit”, Smith said.

“[Players] that aren’t carrying injuries into the match, they need to have a solid preparation.

“Fingers crossed Kalyn has an opportunity to play at least one game of NRL footy before the next match, to see where he’s at.

“If not, then there are going to be some big calls made to get the correct line up to match the Blues for game 2″.

Another potential solution suggested by Smith was Will Chambers.

“I think he’s been playing some pretty good footy over the last couple of weeks”, Smith said on Chambers.

“The one thing that he would obviously bring to Queensland is the experience first and foremost, but [also] a level head, he’s a great talker, he’s a great defender, something that is needed to combat Tom Trbojevic“.

Queensland will look to avenge its biggest ever Origin loss on June 27.