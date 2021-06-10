Queensland coach Paul Green has unleashed on his team after they were smashed by New South Wales 50-6 in Origin I in Townsville.

Green claimed his Maroons team “took the easy way out” and were “beaten to the punch” by the Blues.

“We are a pretty shattered group”, Green said post match.

“We got beaten to the punch early in that game. They really dominated around the ruck so defensively we couldn’t get any control”, he said.

“Once we felt uncomfortable in that position we tried to trick our way out, which you can’t do in Origin.

“Where we needed to just tighten up and fight a bit harder we looked for an easy way out to get ourselves back into the game.

“At Origin level there is no easy way.”

The former Cowboys head coach continued to muse about how the game got so out of hand for his side.

“We needed to roll our sleeves up and fight our way back but we doubled down on our problems and tried to trick our way out which then gave them opportunity,” Green said.

“We can’t make soft excuses. We have to learn from this and make sure it doesn’t happen again”.

Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans despondently admitted his side’s preparation could have been better.

“I am pretty shattered”, Cherry-Evans said.

“Obviously to rock up and play like we did tonight we got a few things wrong, not just in execution but in the way we prepared.”

However, the 32-year-old halfback wasn’t getting too down over Wednesday night’s loss.

“Tonight’s damage was pretty big, but it’s only 1-0 and there are two games to go. We can turn the tide”.

“It’s a new group, and in some respects a new coach in me”, Green added.

“What I probably let go through the week in terms of execution I might not have if I had a bit more experience with the team”.

Origin II is scheduled to take place on Sunday 27th June at Suncorp Stadium.