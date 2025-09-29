One of the best forwards in the competition, South Sydney Rabbitohs captain Cameron Murray has dropped a bombshell, confirming that he is open to leaving the NRL and switching codes to play rugby union.\n\nContracted for another three years until the end of 2028, Murray is one of the game's highest earners with a salary of more than $1 million per season, but that hasn't stopped him from being tempted to switch codes.\n\nDespite being open to a move to rugby union, the Australian international stated he wouldn't leave before the expiration of his current contract, meaning he would miss out on the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which will be held in Australia.\n\nHowever, in the long run, he is very much open to the idea and could follow the likes of Joseph Suaalii, Joseph Manu and Mark Nawaqanitawase out the door of the NRL.\n\n"Yeah, I could," Murray said on UNSCRIPTED by Josh Mansour when asked if he would ever consider switching codes to the 15-man game.\n\n"I miss schoolboy rugby a little bit, but I think it'd be arrogant to think it's going to be as fun.\n\n"Schoolboy rugby wasn't easy, but I was playing both at the same time and I haven't played union in ten years.\n\n“Whether I'd make it or not, I'm not sure, but later on I definitely would (consider a move to rugby union).\n\n“I've still got a lot that I want to achieve in the NRL. I'm still chasing a grand final, so that's definitely on the list and I definitely want to achieve that before even thinking about what's next.”\n\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=_qsiz0zPAz4&t=2284s\n\nA talented rugby union prospect growing up, Murray attracted the interest of Wallabies coach Eddie Jones in 2023, with at least one Australian rugby union official contacting his management at the time.\n\nIt is understood that the Newington graduate was also offered a contract from the NSW Waratahs at the start of his career, but decided to turn it down and instead signed with the Rabbitohs.\n\n“One of the big motivators for me is travel,” Murray added on why he would contemplate a move to the 15-man code.\n\n“I was pretty young when I got into the NRL, so me and my partner probably had to sacrifice...but we had to sacrifice a lot of the travelling, the gap years and all the stuff that went on that our friends did when they were young.\n\n“I would do it again in a heartbeat what I did, and the sacrifices were a part of who I was, but I see an opportunity to be able to make up some of that travel and see the other side of the world while also playing rugby union if it suits.\n\n“It's a way to pay back my partner and my kids for all the sacrifices they've made for me up until this point.\n\n“It's not that life isn't enjoyable for them because they love it as much as we all do, but I think it would be interesting and a good time for them if we were able to do that.”