Queensland Maroons captain Cameron Munster will depart camp for Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series on Sunday to be with his family after the passing of his father, Steven Munster.

Billy Slater confirmed the five-eighth's plans with the Queensland playing group standing behind him at a media conference on Sunday morning, revealing he will return for the decider, to be played in Sydney on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we woke to the sad news of the passing of Cameron Munster's father, Steven Munster, overnight," an emotional Slater said.

"Cam will exit camp to be with his family before rejoining his team for the game on Wednesday.

"On behalf of myself, our footy team, and the state of Queensland, we send our thoughts, our love and our condolences to Steven Munster's family and friends, in particular his wife Debbie, his daughter Danielle and of course his son Cam."

It's understood the decision over whether to play in the decider or not is purely down to the new Queensland captain, who took over the role from Daly Cherry-Evans after he was axed from the side ahead of Game 2.

Munster wants to play to honour his father in the decider though, with the star's parents regularly travelling to watch him play.

Game 3 will kick off at 8:05 pm (AEST) on Wednesday evening at Sydney's Accor Stadium.