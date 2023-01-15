Cameron Munster has finally responded to Wayne Bennett's personal criticism of him after the five-eighth snubbed the Dolphins in favour of Melbourne.

The NRL's newest franchise looked certain to snare their first marquee signing, Cameron Munster, before an eleventh hour change of heart saw the No. 6 re-sign with the Storm on a four-year, $4 million deal.

While it was a boost for Melbourne, the news came as a bitter blow for Bennett after the veteran coach was forced to find out the news via the media, infuriating the 73 year-old.

Munster was 14,000 feet in the air, flying to England alongside the Kangaroos squad for the World Cup when the news was announced.

"If you want to be a man then you've got to behave like one and not have your manager ring up and tell us you're not coming," Bennett said on Triple M back in October regarding the incident.

The pair previously had a strong relationship, Bennett coaching Munster to an Origin series win in 2020, the same series the five-eighth picked up the Wally Lewis medal.

Munster even jokingly asked Bennett if he could rock up to camp a day or two late so the 28 year-old could keep partying with his Storm team mates following their 2020 NRL premiership win.

The half says he'd planned on calling Bennett afterwards originally, however the coach's comments made Munster think twice before picking up the phone.

“I felt like it was pretty disappointing, and probably a little bit go animosity towards it. That's one of the reasons I've decided not to ring him," Munster told 7News.

“I just didn't like the way they went about it and the way they threw my name in the media was pretty disrespectful, and saying I wasn't a man enough to ring him.

“I had every intention to but after those comments, we felt like our best interests was to leave it alone.”

It leaves the Dolphins without a marquee signing, yet Munster has no doubt he made the right decision by re-signing with the Storm.

“I knew I'd get the best out of myself and my football here. They always keep me accountable and I don't think I'd get that anywhere else.”

The five-eighth will be focused on Round 1 against Parramatta as the Storm look to keep Craig Bellamy's perfect first round record intact in his 21st and likely last season at the helm.