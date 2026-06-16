Penrith Panthers star Casey McLean is expected to miss four weeks following a strained thigh that occurred during the NSW Blues camp for Game 2.

The 20-year-old star was named to play at left centre for the Blues, but an injury on Saturday has cost him a second appearance in his state's colours in Melbourne.

McLean will be missing for an extended time, with Code Sports revealing that his four-week injury lay-off will see him miss Game 3, limiting him to one appearance in sky blue for the year.

McLean was injected into the contest for Game 1, impressing many on his Blues debut after filling in for the concussed Tolutau Koula.

It earned the Kiwi international a starting role, but he was quickly replaced when injury struck him down.

Mark Nawaqanitawase will be promoted to the starting lineup, shifting Koula into his preferred left centre position and Dolphins gun Jack Bostock will be called into the six-man interchange bench.

McLean has been one of the Penrith Panthers' best players this season, and is striking up a formidable combination on the left edge with try-scoring freak Thomas Jenkins.

It is understood Izack Tago will take his position at left centre in clubland while McLean is out, who is currently coming off the bench as a utility.

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McLean entered the Blues camp already under an injury cloud, after hobbling off the field against the Wests Tigers in their 68-0 shellacking two rounds ago.

He suffered an ankle impingement but was given the green light to enter camp, assuming he would overcome it to play this Wednesday.

The Blues have found no luck in an injury-free camp this year, with Mitchell Moses being struck down on the eve of Game 1, and now McLean is sending alarms through their Central Coast-based camp.

McLean's form has been pivotal in the Panthers' solidifying their spot at the top of the ladder as they hope to secure their fifth premiership in six years.

With the Blues clinching a 22-20 victory in the dying stages of the opening match despite struggling for most of the match, they will be fighting for everything in Melbourne to avoid sending it to a decider at Suncorp Stadium for Game 3.

The NSW Blues will face the Queensland Maroons at the MCG on June 17.