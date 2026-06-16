Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater has the ultimate ace up his sleeve: Reece Walsh on his six-man interchange bench.

The Brisbane Broncos superstar narrowly missed out on Game 1's side, which went down to the NSW Blues 22-20 in a nail-biter in Sydney.

Slater opted to run with Walsh over Broncos teammate Ezra Mam, who missed out on keeping his bench spot for the Melbourne encounter.

In what is a formidable partnership, Slater is no doubt weighing up his options on how to inject Walsh onto the field at the same time as star fullback Kalyn Ponga, causing nightmares for Blues defenders.

Regardless of injury coverage, Walsh could find himself thrust into the action as part of a master game plan to thwart those south of the border.

It wouldn't be the first time the attacking duo have shared the field, with Slater bringing in Ponga off the bench in the 2024 decider.

Things didn't go the Sunshine State's way that night, losing 14-4 in front of a packed Suncorp Stadium, but with the series on the line, Slater might need to rely on Walsh as part of the major game plan, rather than simply coverage for the outside backs.

Although the Maroons, along with Slater, aren't willing to give too much away.

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"Great question, that's pretty funny," Ponga said when asked about the game plan for Walsh on Channel 9.

"I'm not sure what the plan is. I'm not giving you anything."

The superstar Newcastle fullback also revealed to the Courier Mail that he is willing to do whatever and play wherever to ensure the series is forced to a decider in front of his home fans in Brisbane.

I definitely would do anything, I'll go anywhere,” he said to the publication.

"Having Reece back in the side is definitely exciting. I know a lot of people would be excited about it. I am as a teammate for sure, just the energy that he brings.

"That's the Queensland mentality, isn't it? You do whatever for the state. I will even play front row if I had to. Well, I have before anyway.

"There's the understanding that whoever's playing the best footy earns the jersey and there are no hard feelings.

"I'm just lucky enough to be the one that's wearing the number one for this game."

Maroons second row forward Kurt Capewell was also tight-lipped on how the Maroons will utilise Walsh in his recall to the Maroons team.

"I wouldn't have a clue, I'm not in the planning," he said to the Courier Mail.

"It's good to have him here, he's a livewire around the camp and brings a good energy to the joint.

"You talk about training with and against the best, that's Reece."

Coach Slater didn't give away much, limiting the chat surrounding Walsh when he spoke to the media last week at the beginning of their camp.

"We do have options," Slater said.

The Maroons will face the Blues for the second encounter at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 17 to fight for a decider.