Four of the five games played in Round 15 of the 2026 NRL season saw players score a perfect 20 votes in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.

None of the players features in the top ten; however, all four have made improvements to their position, with William Kennedy (11th), Isaiya Katoa (31st), Jarome Luai (44th) and Cody Walker (65th) managing to attract the full five votes from all four judges.

The other game, which saw the Parramatta Eels knock over the Canberra Raiders in an upset, saw Isaiah Iongi and Kitione Kautoga split top spot.

Of the top ten, in a heavily impacted round by byes, only Jackson Ford managed to score, going back into fourth spot with five votes, while Braydon Trindall moved into tenth spot with 16 votes in the Sharks' win over the Warriors in Auckland.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

In a week where a lot of votes came out looking the same across the five games, here are all the tallies for Round 15.

 2026-06-11T09:50:00Z 
Rabbitohs WON BY 42 POINTS
Accor Stadium
SOU   
48
FT
6
   BRI
   Crowd: 12,784
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Cody Walker Cody Walker Cody Walker Cody Walker
4 Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi
3 Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan Latrell Siegwalt Tallis Duncan
2 Alex Johnston Jye Gray Tallis Duncan Alex Johnston
1 Jamie Humphreys Alex Johnston Jye Gray Latrell Siegwalt
 2026-06-12T10:00:00Z 
Dolphins WON BY 38 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
48
FT
10
   SYD
   Crowd: 20,687
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa
4 Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Trai Fuller Jack Bostock
3 Trai Fuller Trai Fuller Kodi Nikorima Tom Gilbert
2 Tevita Naufahu Jack Bostock Tevita Naufahu Kurt Donoghoe
1 Kodi Nikorima Tom Gilbert Herbie Farnworth Toby Rodwell
 2026-06-13T07:30:00Z 
Sharks WON BY 2 POINTS
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
8
FT
10
   CRO
   Crowd: 24,938
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 William Kennedy William Kennedy William Kennedy William Kennedy
4 Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall
3 Jesse Ramien Jackson Ford Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien
2 Cameron McInnes Jesse Ramien Taine Tuaupiki Jackson Ford
1 Taine Tuaupiki Taine Tuaupiki Cameron McInnes Taine Tuaupiki
 2026-06-13T09:30:00Z 
Eels WON BY 3 POINTS
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
15
FT
12
   CBR
   Crowd: 16,657
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Isaiah Iongi Kitione Kautoga Isaiah Iongi Kitione Kautoga
4 Kitione Kautoga Isaiah Iongi Kitione Kautoga Jack Williams
3 Brian Kelly Brian Kelly Brian Kelly Brian Kelly
2 Jack Williams Matthew Timoko Joseph Tapine Xavier Savage
1 Matthew Timoko Jack Williams Matthew Timoko Josh Addo-Carr
 2026-06-14T06:05:00Z 
Wests Tigers WON BY 8 POINTS
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
36
FT
28
   GLD
   Crowd: 17,773
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Jarome Luai Jarome Luai Jarome Luai Jarome Luai
4 Keano Kini Keano Kini Keano Kini Alex Seyfarth
3 Terrell May Terrell May Terrell May Keano Kini
2 Beau Fermor Beau Fermor Beau Fermor Beau Fermor
1 Alex Seyfarth Alex Seyfarth Alex Seyfarth Starford To'a

 

Top Ten

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