Four of the five games played in Round 15 of the 2026 NRL season saw players score a perfect 20 votes in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.

None of the players features in the top ten; however, all four have made improvements to their position, with William Kennedy (11th), Isaiya Katoa (31st), Jarome Luai (44th) and Cody Walker (65th) managing to attract the full five votes from all four judges.

The other game, which saw the Parramatta Eels knock over the Canberra Raiders in an upset, saw Isaiah Iongi and Kitione Kautoga split top spot.

Of the top ten, in a heavily impacted round by byes, only Jackson Ford managed to score, going back into fourth spot with five votes, while Braydon Trindall moved into tenth spot with 16 votes in the Sharks' win over the Warriors in Auckland.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

In a week where a lot of votes came out looking the same across the five games, here are all the tallies for Round 15.

Rabbitohs WON BY 42 POINTS Accor Stadium SOU 48 FT 6 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Dolphins WON BY 38 POINTS Suncorp Stadium DOL 48 FT 10 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sharks WON BY 2 POINTS Go Media Stadium NZW 8 FT 10 CRO MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Eels WON BY 3 POINTS CommBank Stadium PAR 15 FT 12 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Wests Tigers WON BY 8 POINTS Leichhardt Oval WST 36 FT 28 GLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

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