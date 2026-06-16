Four of the five games played in Round 15 of the 2026 NRL season saw players score a perfect 20 votes in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.
None of the players features in the top ten; however, all four have made improvements to their position, with William Kennedy (11th), Isaiya Katoa (31st), Jarome Luai (44th) and Cody Walker (65th) managing to attract the full five votes from all four judges.
The other game, which saw the Parramatta Eels knock over the Canberra Raiders in an upset, saw Isaiah Iongi and Kitione Kautoga split top spot.
Of the top ten, in a heavily impacted round by byes, only Jackson Ford managed to score, going back into fourth spot with five votes, while Braydon Trindall moved into tenth spot with 16 votes in the Sharks' win over the Warriors in Auckland.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
In a week where a lot of votes came out looking the same across the five games, here are all the tallies for Round 15.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|4
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|3
|Tallis Duncan
|Tallis Duncan
|Latrell Siegwalt
|Tallis Duncan
|2
|Alex Johnston
|Jye Gray
|Tallis Duncan
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Jamie Humphreys
|Alex Johnston
|Jye Gray
|Latrell Siegwalt
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Trai Fuller
|Jack Bostock
|3
|Trai Fuller
|Trai Fuller
|Kodi Nikorima
|Tom Gilbert
|2
|Tevita Naufahu
|Jack Bostock
|Tevita Naufahu
|Kurt Donoghoe
|1
|Kodi Nikorima
|Tom Gilbert
|Herbie Farnworth
|Toby Rodwell
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|4
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|Jackson Ford
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|2
|Cameron McInnes
|Jesse Ramien
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Jackson Ford
|1
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Cameron McInnes
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Isaiah Iongi
|Kitione Kautoga
|Isaiah Iongi
|Kitione Kautoga
|4
|Kitione Kautoga
|Isaiah Iongi
|Kitione Kautoga
|Jack Williams
|3
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Jack Williams
|Matthew Timoko
|Joseph Tapine
|Xavier Savage
|1
|Matthew Timoko
|Jack Williams
|Matthew Timoko
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|4
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|Alex Seyfarth
|3
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Keano Kini
|2
|Beau Fermor
|Beau Fermor
|Beau Fermor
|Beau Fermor
|1
|Alex Seyfarth
|Alex Seyfarth
|Alex Seyfarth
|Starford To'a
Top Ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Nathan
Cleary
|0
|146
|2
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|135
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|133
|4
|Jackson
Ford
|5
|121
|5
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|0
|117
|5
|James
Tedesco
|0
|117
|7
|Tolutau
Koula
|0
|105
|8
|Harry
Grant
|0
|102
|9
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|100
|10
|Braydon
Trindall
|16
|93