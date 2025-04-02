Chris Butler has been removed from all NRL refereeing duties for Round 4 after being involved in a couple of difficult moments last weekend.

Butler officiated both the Rabbitohs and Panthers (in the bunker) and the Sharks and Bulldogs (on-field) last weekend.

Round 5 sees Ashley Klein take double duty in the bunker as well as his on-field commitments, while all of Peter Gough, Wyatt Raymond and Liam Kennedy, who are generally on the edge of the top eight referees, all get a game in the middle.

Adam Gee will officiate the latest instalment of the Rabbitohs and Roosters, while Gerard Sutton takes control of Clint Gutherson's return to Parramatta.

Sunday afternoon's big clash between the Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm will see Grant Atkins officiate with Kasey Badger in the bunker.

Here are all the NRL match official appointments for Round 5.

Todd SmithKasey Badger and Phil HendersonAshley Klein

Peter GoughZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Daniel LuttringerGerard Sutton

Adam GeeDave Munro and Matt NoyenGrant Atkins

Gerard SuttonDrew Oultram and Tyson BroughKasey Badger

Wyatt RaymondBelinda Sharpe and Chris SuttonAdam Gee

Liam KennedyNick Pelgrave and Michael WiseAshley Klein

Grant AtkinsJon Stone and Dave MunroKasey Badger

Ashley KleinKieren Irons and Phil HendersonWyatt Raymond