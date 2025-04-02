Chris Butler has been removed from all NRL refereeing duties for Round 4 after being involved in a couple of difficult moments last weekend.
Butler officiated both the Rabbitohs and Panthers (in the bunker) and the Sharks and Bulldogs (on-field) last weekend.
Round 5 sees Ashley Klein take double duty in the bunker as well as his on-field commitments, while all of Peter Gough, Wyatt Raymond and Liam Kennedy, who are generally on the edge of the top eight referees, all get a game in the middle.
Adam Gee will officiate the latest instalment of the Rabbitohs and Roosters, while Gerard Sutton takes control of Clint Gutherson's return to Parramatta.
Sunday afternoon's big clash between the Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm will see Grant Atkins officiate with Kasey Badger in the bunker.
Here are all the NRL match official appointments for Round 5.
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Dave Munro and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Nick Pelgrave and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Dave Munro
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Kieren Irons and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond