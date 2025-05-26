Matt Burton may don the sky blue No. 18 jumper in State of Origin once again, with fellow Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs teammate, Stephen Crichton, struggling to get through Blues training today.

Danny Weidler has reported that Burton was called into Blues camp today to begin preparing for his role as the 18th man, as South Sydney Rabbitohs star Campbell Graham gears up for his potential Origin debut.

If Burton is slotted into the emergency role once again, this would make the 18th man from both QLD and NSW Bulldogs players, further weakening the already undermanned ladder leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crichton failed to complete his training session today, and while reports indicated it was a simple cork that sidelined him, we may be witnessing a greater issue unravelling for the Bulldogs' skipper.

The star centre could be seen iced up on his left leg while limping off the field today, sparking major concerns for the Blues' backline.

Crichton was already struggling to overcome a groin injury earlier in the camp, so this news has understandably forced Blues coach Laurie Daley to make the reshuffle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burton will be cemented as the 18th man if Crichton is ruled out tomorrow, which will then make room for Campbell Graham to make his Blues debut on Wednesday.