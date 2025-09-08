The Newcastle Knights are the official 2025 wooden spooners, after a devastating loss to the Parramatta Eels that saw them fall 66-10.\r\n\r\nIn what was a fitting finale to a disastrous season, departing Knights coach Adam O'Brien signed off with one last fiery press conference.\r\n\r\n“I can't stick a ribbon on that,” he said post-match.\r\n\r\n”The people of our town don't put up with bullsh*t.”\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_117415" align="alignnone" width="2560"] TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 07: Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien looks on before the start during the round nine NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Newcastle Knights at Qld Country Bank Stadium, on May 07, 2022, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nWhile he tried his best to remain optimistic for the Knights' future, he was unable to mask his frustration following yet another degrading loss.\r\n\r\n“Over time, the pain and disappointment will ease for these boys, and there is greener shoots and better days ahead, but right now, I can't lie, I'm bitterly disappointed,” he said.\r\n\r\n“Our town doesn't deserve a performance like that, given what they sit through.\r\n\r\n“Right now, I need to be honest. That's not good enough tonight.”\r\n\r\nKnights captain Dane Gagai admitted the loss “hurts” and that it reflects the club's poor season.\r\n\r\n“I'm disappointed,” Gagai said.\r\n\r\n”That's been our season.\r\n\r\n“We weren't there from the start… It's just disappointing.”\r\n\r\nO'Brien was then asked the type of coach he believed would be best suited to the Knights in 2026, to which he replied honestly.\r\n\r\n“It's obviously the club's decision, but what I'm mindful of is that there is a bit of change in a number of departments, whether it's our medical or high performance area,” O'Brien said.\r\n\r\n“That's an opportunity for some fresh voices and a clean slate, but you don't want too much as well because there is some good work going on in the pathways and the development of our younger blokes.\r\n\r\n“We don't want to lose too much of that.”\r\n\r\nDespite feeling strongly about the club's future, he admitted the Knights' plans are no longer his business.\r\n\r\n“I don't really want to name names because it's none of my business now,” O'Brien said.\r\n\r\n”It's a club decision.”