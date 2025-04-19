Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has confirmed young forward Jack Todd has broken his arm and will miss at least two months of football.

The young forward has been a revalation off the bench for Canterbury after debuting in Round 4 against the Cronulla Sharks, but likely would have debuted last year if not for another broken arm.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Gould revealed Todd has suffered the break at the end of the plate that was inserted to heal the last broken arm, and that he will likely miss anywhere between eight to ten weeks following immediate surgery.

"Jack Todd has a small fracture in his arm, right at the end of the plate that was inserted to repair a previous fracture. He will have surgery immediately. His recovery time could be 8-10 weeks," Gould wrote on the platform.

The 22-year-old lock has added plenty in limited minutes and will be set for an increased role in the coming seasons at Belmore, but will now have to get his place back in the side after recovering from injury.

Cameron Ciraldo said he was backing the youngster to bounce back from his latest injury set back.

"It's hard but I know he'll bounce back bigger and better from it," Ciraldo said during his post-game press conference.

"What he's done, he has shown us in the two and a half games he's played that he's an NRL player and we're with him on that journey.

"He's got a little setback now but it's nothing he hasn't overcome before so hopefully get some good news but if not, he's only getting started in his career and we're on the journey with him."