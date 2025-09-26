Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs winger Blake Wilson has confirmed his departure from the club as he prepares to link up with a rival team for the 2026 NRL season.

One of three players at the Bulldogs that remain uncontracted for next season, Wilson has unfortunately seen himself fall down the pecking order in recent months.

This has seen him overlooked in favour of veterans Enari Tuala and Marcelo Montoya, as well as rookie Jethro Rinakama, who has played in the 2025 NRL Finals series after earning Under-19s NSW Blues honours earlier in the season.

A handy back-up winger, Wilson has now confirmed his departure from the Bulldogs as he prepares to link up with the Manly Sea Eagles on a two-year contract.

While yet to be announced by the club or made official, Zero Tackle understands that he has agreed to terms to join the Northern Beaches-based side.

This will see him contend with Clayton Faulalo, Reuben Garrick, Lehi Hopoate, Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab, and Tom Trbojevic for a spot in the back-line.

Only featuring in six first-grade matches this season, the move to the Sea Eagles comes after he was linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels at the end of last season.

"Thankyou @nrl_bulldogs for the past 3 years what a ride, from my debut, the highs and lows I wouldn't change any of it!" Wilson said in a post on social media.

"Thankyou to everyone at the club for the support you have given me and all the supporters that turned up week in week out I can't put my appreciation into words Thankyou.

"Lastly, I couldn't of asked for a better group of mates love yas."