Fox Sports expert Michael Ennis has called for the Canterbury Bulldogs to make a decision on the future of underfire coach Dean Pay.

Pay has come under heavy pressure after the Bulldogs slumped to a 26-8 loss to fellow strugglers the Broncos on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs sit at the bottom of the ladder with two wins for the season and The Daily Telegraph reports that a decision on Pay’s future will be made in the coming days, with the likelihood being he will not be re-signed post the end of his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

The Telegraph report that Pathers assistant coach Trent Barrett is the favourite to become the Bulldogs coach in 2021.

Former Bulldogs captain Ennis acknowledged the “challenging” situation Pay inherited in 2018 but also stressed that the Bulldogs have been underachieving for too long and need to take steps to climb up the ladder.

“We’ve been over their roster situation but they finished 12th in 2018 under Dean [Pay], finished 12th again last year but in both seasons they spent a lot of the season at 15th and this year again down at 16th,” Ennis said on Fox League.

“The Bulldogs have been underachieving for far too long.

“We discuss Brisbane in-depth and what success that club’s had, Canterbury are in that same conversation.

“They have been down the bottom of the ladder for not only the last 12 months but for a long, long time, far too long for that club and they need some clarity moving forward so that the club can pursue some recruits.”