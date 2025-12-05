The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have added another Galvin to their ranks, signing Tom Galvin, the younger brother of former Tigers star and now-Bulldog Lachlan Galvin, in a move that adds further sting to a turbulent week at the Wests Tigers.

Lachlan's mid-season switch from Concord to Belmore was one of the biggest talking points of 2025, with the young playmaker's impact helping rejuvenate Canterbury's attack.

Now, just months later, his 19-year-old brother has followed suit, joining the Bulldogs' pathways system.

Tom, a tall lock or five-eighth, played for Macarthur Wests Tigers in the Laurie Daley Cup this year and previously featured in the Harold Matts Cup in 2024.

He is expected to begin his time at Canterbury in SG Ball or Jersey Flegg, with a trial period ahead of the season.

A source close to the family told Wide World of Sports that while the brothers have different styles, they share the same high potential.

“Tom is a different player to Lachlan, much taller and more of a runner, he said.

“But he has ability, and the boys will be happy to be playing for the same club again.”

The signing comes just days after fresh boardroom unrest at the Tigers, with the club's instability continuing to make headlines.