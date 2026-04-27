Wests Tigers five-eighth Jarome Luai stunned the NRL community on Sunday afternoon when reports surfaced of a visit to Papua New Guinea.

The Chiefs CEO, Lorna McPherson, head of football Michael Chammas, and the PNG Prime Minister, James Marape, accompanied Luai on his visit to tour facilities.

The crew headed to a local fixture between Hela Wigmen and Enga Mioks while Luai soaked in the atmosphere before cheers flew around the stadium from his presence.

PM Marape was glowing with praise of Luai's arrival, outlining his confidence that the country is ready for a powerful presence in the NRL.

"To have a player of Jarome Luai's calibre visit our country, experience our culture, meet our people, and see what Papua New Guinea has to offer is heartwarming for our nation," Marape said in an official statement.

"On behalf of the people and Government of Papua New Guinea, I welcome him and his family to our country.

"To be the first high-profile player to come and show interest in our team is something we deeply appreciate.

"It sends a message that Papua New Guinea is ready, rugby league is strong here, and our future in the NRL is bright."

Luai's current Tigers contract allows him to have yearly renewal clauses determined by him.

Meaning his five-year contract he signed on for in 2024 can finish early if he wishes to pursue other opportunities at other clubs.

Luai would no-doubt become a hero among the PNG faithful if he decides to become a franchise signing for the Chiefs.

His stature as one of the game's elite halves, who sets positive standards on and off the field, would do incredible good for the PNG side in their maiden season.

The Samoan international has until April 30 to notify the Tigers on a renewal, if he decides to do so, the Chiefs will have to wait until November 1 to have a chance at signing Luai.