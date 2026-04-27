Zero Tackle editor Scott Pryde joined this week's episode of the Loose Carry NRL Podcast for a deep dive into the situation at the St George Illawarra Dragons, while the team also break down their concerns for the Knights and Bulldogs after their own heavy losses.

The Storm's losing streak has extended to six games, with the form of a Melbourne great catching attention, while Lee looks into the Tigers' attack in Coach's Corner. Plus, the latest on Jarome Luai's future in the NRL.

Episode Rundown:

00:00 Intro

02:35 NUMBER UP with Darren Parkin

04:39 Roosters def. Dragons

10:40 Broncos def. Bulldogs

16:25 Rabbitohs def. Storm

20:52 Panthers def. Knights

24:54 Luai to PNG?

27:43 Coach's Corner: Tigers eyes up

Loose takes on real news, Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.