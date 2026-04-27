Brisbane Broncos legend Corey Parker has labelled Jarome Luai's trip to Papua New Guinea a dangerous precedent for the Wests Tigers, exposing them to the loss of two of their biggest stars.

The concern becomes drawn towards star fullback Jahream Bula, with Channel 7's Agenda Setters: Rugby League panel outlining that it will trickle throughout the rest of the big names in the squad.

Luai has a contract clause where he has until April 30 to inform the Tigers if he plans to stay at the club for 2027, otherwise he is free to explore his options.

The concern now lies with Bula, who has a mutual agreement with the Tigers for a 2027 extension.

"If (Jarome says he's all in), and then goes to PNG, it's not a good look," Parker warned.

"Because the flow on effect is Jahream Bula has an option he has to trigger in the next month.

"If Jarome Luai makes this decision to potentially go to the PNG Chiefs, does this have a big impact on what Bula does?"

Former Tigers star Aaron Woods also shared his fears that the club could lose the two stars and admitted it would be costly for the club.

"Boys, I hope they don't lose both of them," Woods added.

"The club is moving in an upwards and onwards trajectory, they're doing so well at the moment and the fan base is unbelievable.

"I think Jarome should go take a look at the last Tigers captain who left the club and see where his career ended up."

The panel agreed Luai is considering the Chiefs as a legitimate option and fleshed how important a marquee signing of his calibre would be for the Melanesian club.

Luai toured facilities in PNG on Sunday. Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson and head of football Michael Chammas reportedly accompanied him during his visit.

"If Jarome is heading over to PNG to have a look around, you'd think he's not just going there for a holiday," Parker said.

"He's legitimately a chance to sign with PNG."

Journalist and co-panelist David Riccio reiterated that in Luai's current contract climate, it's not just the Chiefs that are a threat to the Tigers, but the whole NRL will be chasing Luai down to sign their dotted line.

"Yes, April 30, so this coming Thursday Jarome has to inform the West Tigers if he's taking up their option for the 2027 season," Riccio said.

"In this same timeframe, the Chiefs have to get a deal done with him. If he chooses to take up the Tiger's 2027 option, the Chiefs are off the table until November this year.

"As soon as he takes up the option, he is no longer a free agent. And it's not just the Chiefs here today, it's the Dolphins, the Titans, the Cowboys, the Sharks, the Roosters. Everybody can talk to Jarome right now.

"He's a free agent. But as soon as he indicates on his option, he goes back and everyone has to wait until November 1 to have a crack."

The Tigers have hit new heights in 2026, sitting at third on the ladder with five wins and two losses to their credentials.

Luai will return to Tigers training to prepare for an important clash with the Cronulla Sharks in the Shire this Sunday.