The booming boot of Matt Burton has long been one of the NRL's most feared weapons, and now the Bulldogs five-eighth may be open to showcasing his talent across the Pacific.

After a week in Vegas, with headlines speculating that the NFL were interested in the 25-year-old's infamous kicking game, Burton addressed his thoughts on a potential code switch.

"Yeah, 100 per cent if anything pops up, I would look at it," Burton said after his team's golden point victory.

“At the moment, I'm happy at the Dogs. And happy to get the win. But maybe down the track something may appear …”

Burton's kicking game was on full display in Vegas, finishing Round 1 with 14 kicks for 462 metres, including five towering bombs.

His beautiful boot — a trademark of his game — reportedly caught the eye of NFL scouts in attendance as they assessed whether his skillset could translate to American football.

The Bulldogs also spent time around the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters during the week, further fuelling intrigue.

"I feel I could do it (play in the NFL).

“So we'll see what the scouts were doing tonight,” he laughed. “See if they were watching.”

"It's more technical than league, and I would have to study it, but I feel I could have a crack at it."

Only four other NRL players have converted to the NFL in the modern era, with Valentine Holmes being the most recent.

Holmes, who played against Burton in the losing St George Illawarra Dragons side on Sunday, spent just one year in the American league before returning to the NRL.

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs' five-eighth is contracted until the end of 2027, when he will be 27 — leaving the door ajar should an opportunity from the NFL eventually arise.