Upsets have been the order in 2025.

This past weekend saw South Sydney run riot for 40 minutes in defeating the Premiers, the Dogs walk into Shark Park and boss their hosts, and the Warriors ground the high flying Tigers.

Two sides remain winless while only one side is yet to taste defeat in 2025, meaning the bookends for this list are easy.

In between though is true mid table chaos.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round Four?:

1. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (Last Week: 2)

The Dogs now sit atop the NRL ladder as the competition's only undefeated team. Following their win on Saturday night, they deserve it!

Bronson Xerri and Jacob Preston bossed the Sharks right edge en route to a dominant win in the Shire. Bailey Hayward sure looks a talent.

The Dogs host a refreshed Knights on Sunday evening. The surest bet is that there will be a massive crowd on hand as the club aim for five straight wins.

2. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

Manly are arguably the competition's great entertainers right now. Their latest win, a 26-12 win over the Eels, came despite a plethora of off field distractions.

Tom Trbojevic's latest injury was the only concern on the day as Lehi Hopoate, Haumole Olakau'atu and co ran riot against the old enemy.

Another familiar sparing partner awaits on Sunday afternoon as the Storm come to town. This shapes as the game of the round.

3. Brisbane Broncos (7)

Something about the Broncos, and Kotoni Staggs, when the Dolphins are in town...

The returning centre had a field day against the local rivals. He was joined by centre partner Gehamat Shibasaki in giving the Dolphins nighmares.

A very winnable home game this Saturday night against the Tigers should see the Broncs continue their impressive start to 2025.

4. New Zealand Warriors (8)

The Warriors have rebounded from their Vegas loss with three straight wins. They latest an away slog in the rain over the Tigers.

Leka Halasima's highlight reel try with ten minutes to go ultimately sealed an entertaining win. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad continued to rack up run metres for fun.

They'll enjoy a week off now thanks to the bye. Considering the horrid and heavy conditions at Campbelltown, it comes at a perfect time.

5. Melbourne Storm (1)

The Storm were humbled in the wet on Saturday afternoon by a more clinical Dragons outfit.

The big stars failed to shine away from home despite a mountain of ball on the Dragons goal line. This will be one to forget for the Storm and their fans.

This Sunday's clash with Manly shapes as a real litmus test of what the Storm can do sans their first choice halfback.

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (10)

The Bunnies continue to defy a huge injury toll, and expectation. This week it was the Panthers who were stunned via the mother of all first half ambushes.

Jye Gray is leading the Dally M count right now on the back of his blistering form. Keaon Koloamatangi is a terrifying presence since returning to the second row

The most heated clash in the NRL will headline Friday night footy as the Bunnies and Roosters clash. Can't wait!

7. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks entered their Saturday night clash with the Dogs as heavy favourites. They were humbled in the rain and in front of their own fans.

Kayal Iro and Addin-Fonua Blake were the only Sharks who won their one-on-one battles. They offered very little against a Dogs team who simply wanted it more.

Cronulla have a chance to rebound quickly via a trip to Canberra on Thursday night. If they play like they did last weekend, it'll be a tough slog in the capital.

8. Gold Coast Titans (11)

The Titans are flying right now on the back of a second consecutive, super entertaining win.

Jayden Campbell was the chief destroyer of the Roosters while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and AJ Brimson were both also brilliant.

They have a chance to record three straight wins, at home, this weekend as they host the struggling Dolphins. Should be a fun watch.

9. Newcastle Knights (9)

Newcastle return from the bye this weekend against the table-topping Bulldogs.

The week off came at a good time following the Knights first loss of the season. They'll be well prepared for what looks a big challenge.

10. Wests Tigers (5)

The Tigers were equal parts amazing and equal parts frustrating during Saturday night's loss to the Warriors.

A play the ball to no one in the final minute had Tigers fans wondering if anything would ever change. Up until that moment, they were more good than bad.

A very tough challenge, sans the suspended Jarome Luai, awaits on Saturday night as they head to Suncorp Stadium to play the Broncos.

11. Canberra Raiders (6)

Somehow the Raiders feel like both a better and worse side than their ranking here suggests. It varies almost set to set.

Canberra had their moment on Saturday evening against the Cowboys but seemed to run out of gas in the extreme humidity.

A home clash on Thursday night against the Sharks should provide much more favourable conditions as they look to return to winning ways.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)

The Dragons are on the board in 2025 thanks to a brilliant win in awful conditions on Saturday afternoon. Over the previously undefeated Melbourne Storm no less.

Clint Gutherson, Valentine Holmes and Jaydn Su'A were all brilliant on the day. Surely they have to find a way to start Jacob Liddle.

King Gutherson returns to Parramatta this weekend as his Dragons play the Eels. The scenes if he crosses for a try will be the highlight of the weekend.

13. Penrith Panthers (13)

The Panthers avoid a further slip here only due to results around them. They probably deserve to fall.

Sans two of the game's biggest stars in Cleary and Edwards, Penrith were ambushed by the Bunnies this past weekend. A late fightback made the score-line look closer than it felt.

Nathan Cleary returns on Friday evening as Penrith host the Cowboys. Surely they can't lose four straight, right?

14. Sydney Roosters (12)

The Roosters awful start to the season continued as they were well beaten, at home, by the Gold Coast Titans.

The tri-colours had no answer for the Titans speedsters, especially Jayden Campbell. Mark Nawaqanitawase and James Tedesco can both hold their heads high in defeat.

The most important game of their season to date awaits on Friday night as they play the Bunnies. Thrown form out the window. The Roosters will need to do just that.

15. North Queensland Cowboys (16)

The Cowboys are off the mark in 2025 yet remain the least inspiring of the one win teams.

Jake Clifford lit up Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday evening in a best on ground performance. Tom Dearden awoke from his early season slumber.

The 30-20 win should provide confidence as the Cowboys return to Sydney to play a down and out Panthers outfit. A real chance to prove themselves!

16. The Dolphins (15)

The Dolphins were, much like they've been all season to be fair, equal parts good and bad in their loss to the Broncos.

They had their moments but ultimately never really looked like toppling their local rivals at Suncorp.

A second straight local derby awaits as they make the short trip to the Gold Coast to play the Titans. They're a shot if they play for 80 minutes.

17. Parramatta Eels (17)

The Eels horror start to 2025 continues they suffered defeat to old rivals the Sea Eagles.

A late try made the score-line look much closer than it should have been. Dylan Brown continues to be a lightning rod for blame.

The Eels simply have to win this weekend as they host the Dragons. Will King Gutho return to haunt them?