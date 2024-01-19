The Canterbury Bulldogs have landed Roy Tatupu, the nephew of former New Zealand Kiwi Tony Tatupu, until the end of the 2025 season.

The 17-year-old joins the Bulldogs after an exceptional sporting career. He represented New Zealand in softball, the Auckland Blues Under-18s in rugby union, and the nation's Open Men's volleyball squad earlier this year.

Standing at 190cm, Tatupu competes as an outside back, and WWOS revealed that several clubs showed interest in his services before being picked up by the Bulldogs.

"Roy is going OK in the week or so he has been here - he has shown some really good signs at training," Phil Gould told Wide World of Sports.

His uncle Tony Tatupu played in 141 rugby league from 1994-2001, including two stints with the New Zealand Warriors - the first from 1995-96 and the second from 1998-99.

His career also saw him represent Western Samoa on six occasions and the New Zealand Kiwis in four games.