Canterbury have announced prop Ava Seumanufagai has joined the Bulldogs’ 30-man squad for the 2021 season.

The 29-year-old has been on a train-and-trial contract with the Bulldogs so far this season as a member of their extended squad and will now join the senior side.

Seumanufagai was previously listed with the Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks between 2013-2019 and was more recently plying his trade in the Super League with English side Leeds Rhinos.

The Bulldogs opened up an opportunity on their senior list after granting an immediate release to winger Tyrone Harding.

The Bulldogs remain to have one available list position for the 2021 season which will need to be filled by June 30.