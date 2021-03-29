Introducing the Zero Tackle Most Valuable Player Award!
Four members from our team – Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements and three of our NRL journalists – Will Evans, Dan Nicholls and Jack Blyth will vote 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the best players on the ground for every match of the season.
From there, the votes will be collated to decide the MVP, with a live leaderboard to be updated on the site.
Check out the votes below for Round 3 of the 2021 NRL season.
Penrith Panthers 12 vs Melbourne Storm 10
The Panthers won back bragging rights in the Grand Final rematch thanks to Kurt Capewell’s 78th-minute match-winning try.
Kurt Capewell crosses to break Strom hearts!
🏈 #NRLPanthersStorm
📺 WATCH on @kayosports https://t.co/uMD0fPac8c
📝BLOG: https://t.co/81bLvAEJTM
📲 MATCH CENTRE: https://t.co/KSmCTHLLOL pic.twitter.com/kLeEnOQNLk
— Fox League (@FOXNRL) March 25, 2021
A missed conversion was all that separated the two sides by the end of the 80, with Cameron Munster, Matt Burton and Brandon Smith among the best for the match.
Matt Clements: 5. C Munster, 4. M Burton, 3. B Smith, 2. I Yeo, 1. D Edwards
Will Evans: 5. M Burton, 4. C Munster, 3. K Capewell, 2. D Edwards, 1. B Smith
Dan Nicholls: 5. C Munster, 4. M Burton, 3. B Smith, 2. N Hynes, 1. K Capewell
Jack Blyth: 5. C Munster, 4. M Burton, 3. K Capewell, 2. B Smith, 1. N Hynes
St George Illawarra Dragons 38 vs Manly Sea Eagles 12
The Dragons were dominant at Kogarah on Friday, scoring three tries on either side of the intermission.
Zac Lomax was at his best once again, while Corey Norman, Ben Hunt and Matt Dufty chipped in to claim the Dragons’ second in of the season.
Burn baby BURN! #TelstraPremiership #NRLDragonsManly pic.twitter.com/8nOLww72Cs
— NRL (@NRL) March 26, 2021
Matt Clements: 5. Z Lomax, 4. M Dufty, 3. C Norman, 2. J Bird, 1. R Garrick
Will Evans: 5. C Norman, 4. B Hunt, 3. P Vaughan, 2. J Schuster, 1. M Dufty
Dan Nicholls: 5. Z Lomax, 4. M Dufty, 3. B Hunt, 2. C Thompson, 1. J Schuster
Jack Blyth: 5. Z Lomax, 4. B Hunt, 3. M Dufty, 2. J Schuster, 1. P Vaughan
South Sydney Rabbitohs 26 vs Sydney Roosters 16
A red-hot start by the Rabbitohs meant this match was all-but over come the 45th-minute mark as Adam Reynolds’ third conversion had the Bunnies leading 24-0.
A late fight back saw the Roosters cut the margin, but the partnership and dominance of Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell was too much early on.
Matt Clements: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. D Gagai, 2. A Reynolds, 1. J Tedesco
Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. A Reynolds, 2. D Gagai, 1. K Kolomatangi
Dan Nicholls: 5. L Mitchell, 4. C Walker, 3. A Reynolds, 2. M Nicholls, 1. D Gagai
Jack Blyth: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. J Arrow, 2. A Reynolds, 1. M Nicholls
Canberra Raiders 31 vs New Zealand Warriors 34
An run-down and undermanned Raiders side fell to the Warriors in the dying minutes thanks to a late Adam Pompey try.
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was the unanimous best-on-ground performer in what was a hard-fought victory for the Warriors at GIO Stadium.
Outrageous! What an incredible try saver from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 🤯#DefyImpossible pic.twitter.com/XaNNi9NCVL
— NRL (@NRL) March 28, 2021
Matt Clements: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. R Sutton, 3. K Nikorima, 2. J Rapana, 1. B Murdoch-Masila
Will Evans: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. S O’Sullivan, 3. R Sutton, 2. K Nikorima, 1. J Rapana
Dan Nicholls: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. S O’Sullivan, 3. K Nikorima, 2. J Rapan, 1. J Hogson
Jack Blyth: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. R Sutton, 3. K Nikorima, 2. J Rapana, 1. A Fonua-Blake
Brisbane Broncos 24 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 0
The Broncos claimed their first win of the season off the back of an exciting outing from fullback Jamayne Isaako.
Damn! Isaako in open space really hits different 🥵#TelstraPremiership Moment of the Match. #NRLBroncosBulldogs pic.twitter.com/32lc3VZ8E1
— NRL (@NRL) March 27, 2021
Both Isaako and Herbie Farnworth ran rings around a helpless Bulldogs defence on their way to a 24-0 shutout.
Matt Clements: 5. J Isaako, 4. H Farnworth, 3. X Coates, 2. A Milford, 1. N Meaney
Will Evans: 5. H Farnworth, 4. J Isaako, 3. P Carrigan, 2. D Mead, 1. X Coates
Dan Nicholls: 5. J Isaako, 4. H Farnworth, 3. X Coates, 2. T Pangai Jnr, 1. P Carrigan
Jack Blyth: 5. H Farnworth, 4. J Isaako, 3. T Pangai Jnr, 2. X Coates, 1. N Meaney
Parramatta Eels 28 vs Cronulla Sharks 4
The Eels continue to soar in 2021, now sitting with a 3-0 record thanks to a sharp performance from Clinton Gutherson.
Blake Ferguson, Maika Sivo, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ray Stone all wrote their names into the try-scorers book.
Matt Clements: 5. C Gutherson, 4. M Niukore, 3. N Brown, 2. B Ferguson, 1. M Moylan
Will Evans: 5. C Gutherson, 4. M Niukore, 3. N Brown, 2. B Ferguson, 1. A Woods
Dan Nicholls: 5. C Gutherson, 4. N Brown, 3. R Campbell-Gillard, 2. M Niukore, 1. B Ferguson
Jack Blyth: 5. C Gutherson, 4. M Niukore, 3. A Woods, 2. R Campbell-Gillard, 1. B Ferguson
Newcastle Knights 20 vs Wests Tigers 24
The Tigers collected their first premiership points of the year to move into 13th place on the ladder.
NOFAAAA!
With just 6 minutes to go which side will come out on top?! 🏈#TelstraPremiership #NRLKnightsTigers pic.twitter.com/uUxdmyGtew
— NRL (@NRL) March 28, 2021
Adam Doueihi, David Nofoaluma and Daine Laurie all played a significant part in the four-point win.
Matt Clements: 5. A Doueihi, 4. D Nofoaluma, 3. D Laurie, 2. D Saifiti, 1. D Klemmer
Will Evans: 5. L Brooks, 4. T Hoy, 3. D Laurie, 2. D Nofoaluma, 1. D Saifiti
Dan Nicholls: 5. D Laurie, 4. T Hoy, 3. L Brooks, 2. C Watson, 1. A Doueihi
Jack Blyth: 5. D Laurie, 4. A Doueihi, 3. L Brooks, 2. D Saifiti, 1. T Hoy
North Queensland Cowboys 8 vs Gold Coast Titans 44
The Titans made it back-to-back Queensland Derby wins with an emphatic victory over the Cowboys to round out the third week of action.
AJ Brimson was at his best once again, while star recruit David Fifita continues to cause havoc for the opposition.
Matt Clements: 5. A Brimson, 4. D Fifita, 3. T Peachey, 2. T Fa’asuamaleaui, 1. M Fotuaika
Will Evans: 5. A Brimson, 4. P Sami, 3. D Fifita, 2. M Fotuaika, 1. T Fa’asuamaleaui
Dan Nicholls: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Peachey, 3. P Sami, 2. M Fotuaika, 1. T Fa’asuamaleaui
Jack Blyth: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Peachey, 3. M Fotuaika, 2. D Fifita, 1. P Sami
2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD
|1
|SOU
|Latrell Mitchell
|46
|2
|PAR
|Clinton Gutherson
|44
|3
|CRO
|William Kennedy
|34
|4
|SYD
|James Tedesco
|34
|5
|MEL
|Cameron Munster
|34
|6
|NZW
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|34
|7
|PAR
|Reed Mahoney
|33
|8
|SYD
|Brett Morris
|32
|9
|STI
|Ben Hunt
|31
|10
|SYD
|Luke Keary
|28