Introducing the Zero Tackle Most Valuable Player Award!

Four members from our team – Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements and three of our NRL journalists – Will Evans, Dan Nicholls and Jack Blyth will vote 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the best players on the ground for every match of the season.

From there, the votes will be collated to decide the MVP, with a live leaderboard to be updated on the site.

Check out the votes below for Round 3 of the 2021 NRL season.

Penrith Panthers 12 vs Melbourne Storm 10

The Panthers won back bragging rights in the Grand Final rematch thanks to Kurt Capewell’s 78th-minute match-winning try.

A missed conversion was all that separated the two sides by the end of the 80, with Cameron Munster, Matt Burton and Brandon Smith among the best for the match.

Matt Clements: 5. C Munster, 4. M Burton, 3. B Smith, 2. I Yeo, 1. D Edwards

Will Evans: 5. M Burton, 4. C Munster, 3. K Capewell, 2. D Edwards, 1. B Smith

Dan Nicholls: 5. C Munster, 4. M Burton, 3. B Smith, 2. N Hynes, 1. K Capewell

Jack Blyth: 5. C Munster, 4. M Burton, 3. K Capewell, 2. B Smith, 1. N Hynes

St George Illawarra Dragons 38 vs Manly Sea Eagles 12

The Dragons were dominant at Kogarah on Friday, scoring three tries on either side of the intermission.

Zac Lomax was at his best once again, while Corey Norman, Ben Hunt and Matt Dufty chipped in to claim the Dragons’ second in of the season.

Matt Clements: 5. Z Lomax, 4. M Dufty, 3. C Norman, 2. J Bird, 1. R Garrick

Will Evans: 5. C Norman, 4. B Hunt, 3. P Vaughan, 2. J Schuster, 1. M Dufty

Dan Nicholls: 5. Z Lomax, 4. M Dufty, 3. B Hunt, 2. C Thompson, 1. J Schuster

Jack Blyth: 5. Z Lomax, 4. B Hunt, 3. M Dufty, 2. J Schuster, 1. P Vaughan

South Sydney Rabbitohs 26 vs Sydney Roosters 16

A red-hot start by the Rabbitohs meant this match was all-but over come the 45th-minute mark as Adam Reynolds’ third conversion had the Bunnies leading 24-0.

A late fight back saw the Roosters cut the margin, but the partnership and dominance of Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell was too much early on.

Matt Clements: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. D Gagai, 2. A Reynolds, 1. J Tedesco

Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. A Reynolds, 2. D Gagai, 1. K Kolomatangi

Dan Nicholls: 5. L Mitchell, 4. C Walker, 3. A Reynolds, 2. M Nicholls, 1. D Gagai

Jack Blyth: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. J Arrow, 2. A Reynolds, 1. M Nicholls

Canberra Raiders 31 vs New Zealand Warriors 34

An run-down and undermanned Raiders side fell to the Warriors in the dying minutes thanks to a late Adam Pompey try.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was the unanimous best-on-ground performer in what was a hard-fought victory for the Warriors at GIO Stadium.

Matt Clements: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. R Sutton, 3. K Nikorima, 2. J Rapana, 1. B Murdoch-Masila

Will Evans: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. S O’Sullivan, 3. R Sutton, 2. K Nikorima, 1. J Rapana

Dan Nicholls: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. S O’Sullivan, 3. K Nikorima, 2. J Rapan, 1. J Hogson

Jack Blyth: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. R Sutton, 3. K Nikorima, 2. J Rapana, 1. A Fonua-Blake

Brisbane Broncos 24 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 0

The Broncos claimed their first win of the season off the back of an exciting outing from fullback Jamayne Isaako.

Damn! Isaako in open space really hits different 🥵#TelstraPremiership Moment of the Match. #NRLBroncosBulldogs pic.twitter.com/32lc3VZ8E1 — NRL (@NRL) March 27, 2021

Both Isaako and Herbie Farnworth ran rings around a helpless Bulldogs defence on their way to a 24-0 shutout.

Matt Clements: 5. J Isaako, 4. H Farnworth, 3. X Coates, 2. A Milford, 1. N Meaney

Will Evans: 5. H Farnworth, 4. J Isaako, 3. P Carrigan, 2. D Mead, 1. X Coates

Dan Nicholls: 5. J Isaako, 4. H Farnworth, 3. X Coates, 2. T Pangai Jnr, 1. P Carrigan

Jack Blyth: 5. H Farnworth, 4. J Isaako, 3. T Pangai Jnr, 2. X Coates, 1. N Meaney

Parramatta Eels 28 vs Cronulla Sharks 4

The Eels continue to soar in 2021, now sitting with a 3-0 record thanks to a sharp performance from Clinton Gutherson.

Blake Ferguson, Maika Sivo, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ray Stone all wrote their names into the try-scorers book.

Matt Clements: 5. C Gutherson, 4. M Niukore, 3. N Brown, 2. B Ferguson, 1. M Moylan

Will Evans: 5. C Gutherson, 4. M Niukore, 3. N Brown, 2. B Ferguson, 1. A Woods

Dan Nicholls: 5. C Gutherson, 4. N Brown, 3. R Campbell-Gillard, 2. M Niukore, 1. B Ferguson

Jack Blyth: 5. C Gutherson, 4. M Niukore, 3. A Woods, 2. R Campbell-Gillard, 1. B Ferguson

Newcastle Knights 20 vs Wests Tigers 24

The Tigers collected their first premiership points of the year to move into 13th place on the ladder.

NOFAAAA! With just 6 minutes to go which side will come out on top?! 🏈#TelstraPremiership #NRLKnightsTigers pic.twitter.com/uUxdmyGtew — NRL (@NRL) March 28, 2021

Adam Doueihi, David Nofoaluma and Daine Laurie all played a significant part in the four-point win.

Matt Clements: 5. A Doueihi, 4. D Nofoaluma, 3. D Laurie, 2. D Saifiti, 1. D Klemmer

Will Evans: 5. L Brooks, 4. T Hoy, 3. D Laurie, 2. D Nofoaluma, 1. D Saifiti

Dan Nicholls: 5. D Laurie, 4. T Hoy, 3. L Brooks, 2. C Watson, 1. A Doueihi

Jack Blyth: 5. D Laurie, 4. A Doueihi, 3. L Brooks, 2. D Saifiti, 1. T Hoy

North Queensland Cowboys 8 vs Gold Coast Titans 44

The Titans made it back-to-back Queensland Derby wins with an emphatic victory over the Cowboys to round out the third week of action.

AJ Brimson was at his best once again, while star recruit David Fifita continues to cause havoc for the opposition.

Embed from Getty Images

Matt Clements: 5. A Brimson, 4. D Fifita, 3. T Peachey, 2. T Fa’asuamaleaui, 1. M Fotuaika

Will Evans: 5. A Brimson, 4. P Sami, 3. D Fifita, 2. M Fotuaika, 1. T Fa’asuamaleaui

Dan Nicholls: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Peachey, 3. P Sami, 2. M Fotuaika, 1. T Fa’asuamaleaui

Jack Blyth: 5. A Brimson, 4. T Peachey, 3. M Fotuaika, 2. D Fifita, 1. P Sami

2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD