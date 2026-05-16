Four New Zealand Warriors stars may already have one foot in the State of Origin camp, after being told to prepare for an extended stay away from home during Magic Round.

Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford and Wayde Egan were all reportedly instructed by NSW officials to pack extra supplies before travelling to Brisbane, with the trio firmly in contention for Blues selection ahead of Game I.

The Daily Telegraph is also reporting that Queensland officials delivered the same message to Warriors forward Kurt Capewell as both states begin finalising their squads.

With the Warriors based in New Zealand, players selected for Origin would not have enough time to return home and repack before entering camp ahead of the series opener.

Barnett has established himself as one of the NRL's premier middle forwards this season, while Ford's form has been recognised as a breakout campaign in the Warriors' pack.

Hooker Egan has also emerged as a genuine Blues bolter, with his consistency and control through the middle putting him firmly in the conversation for Laurie Daley's side.

However, Warriors halfback Tanah Boyd was not given the same instruction by Queensland selectors.

Boyd had been viewed by many as a possible option to fill the Maroons' halves vacancy following Tom Dearden's injury, but the decision may indicate he remains outside the leading contenders for now.

All eyes will now turn to this weekend's performances, with Boyd, Daly Cherry-Evans and Sam Walker all under pressure as the race for Queensland's No.7 jersey heats up ahead of Monday's squad announcements.