The Wests Tigers have turned their attention to Penrith centre Brent Naden in a bid to add some attacking flare.

The Sydney Morning Herald have reported that the Tigers have identified Naden as a top target for not just the future but are keen to bring him in as early as 2021.

Naden has the ability to play both as a centre and a winger and has scored 20 tries in his 30 NRL games.

Any move for Naden would come with significant risk, as he is currently serving a a four game ban after he tested positive for cocaine after the 2020 grand final.

Paul Momirovski and Stephen Crichton currently occupy the centres at Penrith, with the pair contracted for one and two more years respectively.

It would be unlikely for Naden to come in to fill a bench spot as well when he returns for the Panthers’ Round 5 clash against Canberra.

The Panthers are reportedly keen to keep Naden long-term and are very reluctant to entertain the idea of losing him this season.

Although, having sewn up Crichton, Jarome Luai and Isaah Yeo to new deals this year already, there is growing concern at the mountains given the limitations on their spending for the future.