The Canterbury Bulldogs recruitment in recent years has been exceptional, and a major contrast against the questionable signings during their darker days.

Despite this, it seems the Bulldogs are set to welcome back one of their former stars, as he looks to make an NRL return.

Having not played since 2023 due to an on-field seizure, Corey Harawira-Naera has been itching to return to first grade footy.

While he had hoped to do this with the Canberra Raiders, his current club, it has been reported that they are unwilling to take the risk on his health.

This has prompted Harawira-Naera to seek opportunity elsewhere, opening the door for a Canterbury reunion, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 30-year-old is expected to join the Bulldogs on a one-year, train-and-trial deal.

He hasn't played rugby league for over two years, so it will be a massive test to his work ethic and ability once he steps back onto Belmore soil.

While the club's second-row stocks are set with Viliame Kikau and Jacob Preston, he could find himself a bench role if he impressed Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo.

Harawira-Naera played just one season for the Bulldogs in 2019, before departing the club due to off-field issues.