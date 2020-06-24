Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs will have a clearer understanding of their position on coach Dean Pay’s future after a board meeting on Thursday, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.



However, the club have reportedly privately decided that they will have to make a decision on whether or not to sack him at the end of next month.



Pay is under scrutiny as he has only delivered one win so far in the NRL of the back six rounds with that win coming against St George Illawarra, in round 4.

Despite Pay being under pressure, the board won’t make a rash decision on the future on the coach as the board were willing to wait out the opening few months prior to the break, to see if he deserves a new deal.

It also comes as the club has $3 million to spend in the offseason to acquire new players to the club but again that could all depend on who is coaching the club.

Rumours have been circulating that six-time premiership-winning coach Wayne Bennett is interested in the Bulldogs job, but he and the club have both declined that there has not been any contact made of a potential switch.

The Bulldogs has not put a deadline on whether to sack Pay or let him continue as the head coach, as they have their eyes sets on what 2021 could look like.