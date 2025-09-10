Canterbury Bulldogs dummy-half Reed Mahoney may have played his final match for the club, with reports emerging that he is in doubt for this week's match against the Melbourne Storm to kick off the 2025 NRL Finals series.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Daily Telegraph, Mahoney, a former captain of the club, is facing the axe ahead of Friday night's match, having already been demoted to the interchange bench in recent weeks.\r\n\r\nIt is understood that Toby Sexton will replace him, having already spent time in the NSW Cup in the No.9 jersey, per Danny Weidler.\r\n\r\nLosing his starting spot in the team in Round 23 to Bailey Hayward, Mahoney has struggled to find consistent minutes on the field over the past month and a half, with coach Cameron Ciraldo shuffling up his spine.\r\n\r\nWinger Jacob Kiraz is also set to return to the field this week. While Stephen Crichton and Connor Tracey spent time in each other's positions at training, according to The Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\n"He should be alright," said Crichton of Kiraz, speaking to Zero Tackle at the 2025 NRL Finals launch.\r\n\r\n"He's 50\/50 right now. He has got a whole week of training that he's got to get through, but hopefully he passes all his training and gets to come in and play.\r\n\r\n"He gives a lot of boys confidence in everything that we do, and hopefully he gets the all clear to come in and play."