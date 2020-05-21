The Canterbury Bulldogs are set to announce the re-signing of Brandon Wakeham by the end of the week, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Wakeham’s current contract with the Bulldogs expires at the end of this year, but he will now stay on until the end of 2022.

Josh Reynold’s chances of returning to the Bulldogs have not been hurt by the re-signing of Wakeham, even though the negotiations between the Bulldogs and the West Tigers have now started to drag out.

Bulldogs coach Dean Pay had wanted to re-sign Wakeham before he started sounding out Reynold’s desire to return home.

The amount of Reynold’s salary each club is willing to pay is believed to be the main negational point, according to The Daily Telegraph. As per his contract, Reynolds is set to earn $750,000 next season.

Wakeham is up against Jack Cogger and Lachlan Lewis to snare the position in the halves alongside Kieran Foran when the Bulldogs’ season returns on May 31 against the Manly Sea Eagles.

It appears, with the freshly inked contract, that Wakeham has edged past Cogger and Lewis, especially when coach Dean Pay benched halfback Lewis 55 minutes into the Round 2 match against North Queensland Cowboys.

Foran is expected to be in the Bulldog’s Round 3 side against his former club, the Sea Eagles, after recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained while playing for New Zealand last November.

The Kiwi needs final approval from his specialist to return to the playing field after he returned to full training and passed all physical and contact work.