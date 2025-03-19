The Canterbury Bulldogs have made a bombshell call on the future of forward Ryan Sutton.

Struggling with multiple injury issues since arriving from the Canberra Raiders, Sutton has been released from the remainder of his contract with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

"Ryan Sutton has been granted an immediate release from his contract with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs," the club wrote in a short statement confirming the news.

"Sutton played 13 NRL games for the Club since his arrival in 2023.

"The Club wishes him, and his family, all the best for the future."

The decision comes after the England 9s international was granted permission in 2024 to leave the club and explore opportunities elsewhere in either the NRL or Super League competition.

His departure from Belmore will free up a spot on the club's Top 30 roster, which could lead to a move to sign another player before the mid-season deadline.

Signing with the Bulldogs in 2023 on a reported price tag of $550,000 a season, Sutton only managed 13 first-grade appearances for the club and spent most of his tenure either on the sidelines with injury or in the NSW Cup competition.

Most recently, he underwent a full knee reconstruction after previously being sidelined with another knee injury and a hip injury.

Primarily found in either the front-row or at lock, he spent four seasons with the Canberra Raiders (2019-22), in which he played in 75 games and five seasons with the Wigan Warriors (2014-18) - this included a one-season loan spell with Workington Town in 2015.