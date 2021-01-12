The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly parted ways with chief executive Andrew Hill.

The Daily Telegraph’s Michael Carayannis first reported on Tuesday afternoon that Hill had departed the club.

Hill was appointed by Canterbury in 2017 following a stint in the NRL.

He has overseen the club’s recruiting drive this off-season and appointed new coach Trent Barrett.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi reports that Hill was informed of the decision by the club board on Monday night.

An official announcement is expected later on Tuesday afternoon.

