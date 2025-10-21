Two victories away from making this year's grand final, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have decided to make two roster changes ahead of the upcoming 2026 NRL season.\n\nFailing to make a single appearance in the NRL this season, after 13 games during 2024, The Daily Telegraph reports that utility Drew Hutchison has been let go by the club and won't be handed an extension.\n\nFollowing Blake Wilson out of the door who has inked a two-year deal with the Manly Sea Eagles, Hutchison is coming to the final years of his playing career and previously registered 75 matches for the St George Illawarra Dragons (2015-17) and Sydney Roosters (2019-23).\n\nThe 30-year-old could likely return to the Super League if teams are interested in his services; otherwise, the former Under-20s NSW representative could be useful as back-up for multiple NRL clubs due to his versatility in several different roles.\n\nMeanwhile, the Bulldogs have confirmed that Luke Smith has departed the club after making two appearances in first-grade during the 2025 NRL season.\n\nFirst reported by Zero Tackle a week ago, Smith captained the club's Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup team to the premiership in 2024 and can play in the centres or in the back-row.\n\nWhile he's still on the lookout for a new club, Zero Tackle understands that there are whispers of the 22-year-old being linked to the Manly Sea Eagles.