The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have made a decision on the playing status of captain Stephen Crichton ahead of their semi-final clash against the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Listed among the reserves, there were thoughts that Crichton could have made a miraculous return to the field on Sunday against his former side after sustaining an ankle injury last week.

However, his miracle bid has fallen short and has been officially ruled out of the match that will take place in just over 24 hours time.

While Crichton won't take part in the match on Sunday afternoon, no decision has yet to be made on winger Marcelo Montoya, who didn't play last week after picking up an injury in the final round of the 2025 regular season.

If available, rookie Jethro Rinakama is the likely player to be omitted.

Blake Wilson, Jake Turpin and Samuel Hughes are also listed as the reserves.