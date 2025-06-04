The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed the signing of Canterbury Bulldogs forward Kurtis Morrin from the start of the 2026 NRL season.

As reported by Zero Tackle last week, Morrin toured facilities at Robina last Wednesday and was tipped to sign a new deal in the coming days at that stage.

That has now been confirmed, with the talented 25-year-old signing a two-year deal that will see him become part of the struggling Des Hasler's squad for the 2026 and 2027 NRL seasons.

"I want to come here and play good footy," Morrin said in a club statement confirming the news.

"My strengths are that I play with a lot of passion. I just want to prove myself to the team and the fans.

"I want to prove I'm a hard worker and can be trusted on the field and earn my minutes.

"I've got a hard work mentality."

The forward has played 43 NRL games for the Bulldogs since making his debut for the club, in which time he has proven more than capable of handling NRL level action.

A Canterbury local junior, and the nephew of former Bulldog Brad Morrin, the forward has managed five games so far this year, with all of them coming off the bench at the high-flying Belmore-based outfit.

He will present impressive depth for the Titans, who are exceptionally top heavy in the forwards, with all of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Moeaki Fotuaika, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and David Fifita on the books heading into 2026.

Fifita may well depart the club before next season rolls around given his current issues, but the Titans still have another 12 spots to lock down between now and the commencement of next season as it stands.