Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs fan-favourite Kurtis Morrin could be the next star on the chopping block, with reports emerging that he could be headed to the Gold Coast Titans.

Sources close to the situation confirmed to Zero Tackle that the impact forward toured the Titans' facilities on Wednesday, which comes shortly after it was confirmed Lachlan Galving would be making his way to Belmore in the coming days.

While it is unknown whether Morrin will be joining Des Hasler's squad immediately or at the end of the season, it looks likely that the 25-year-old's time at Canterbury is coming to an end in 2025.

He joins a host of Bulldogs players who have been linked with early departures, with Reed Mahoney's name being thrown in conversations to replace Reece Robson at the North Queensland Cowboys and Toby Sexton, who is also rumoured to be heading back to the Titans.

Neither club has confirmed or denied these reports; however, with the noise getting louder and louder in Belmore, there's no doubt a few cult heroes are set to cop the brunt of the chaos.

Morrin has played 43 matches for the Bulldogs since 2022, providing a spark off the bench that has lifted this Canterbury outfit on numerous occasions.