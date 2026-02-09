The Bulldogs' preparations for their NRL season opener in Las Vegas have taken an unexpected turn as new rules force clubs to rethink their bench strategy.

Under the NRL's updated interchange rules, clubs can name six players on the bench, provided only four are used during the match.

Teams are permitted to take 22 players to the United States for the occasion, and Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo is expected to travel with two additional squad members.

While the NRL has agreed to fund flights and accomodation for participating teams, any additional arrangements fall back on the clubs themselves.

SMH reports that the Dogs will have to pay $15,000 to cover the costs of the extra two additional players.

“We'll take 24, mainly to help with our training, and it will allow us to get as close to 13-on-13 while we're over there,” Ciraldo told SMH.

“With the new interchange rule, and having to carry two extra players on the bench, we wanted also to take a couple of extras, just in case.”

The Bulldogs have plenty of questions looming over their best side for 2026, however, at least one of those has already been answered for Round 1, with youngster Mitchell Woods missing through injury.

Cantebury will clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons in Las Vegas.