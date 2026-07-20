Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs will be no-doubt hoping to keep Sean O'Sullivan beyond this year after an incredible performance for the club on Saturday, proving his importance to the side.

O'Sullivan steered the Belmore ship during the club's 32-0 demolition of the Wests Tigers, with the attacking prowess of the Bulldogs finally clicking with his presence in the top grade.

Although fresh reports from ESPN indicate when Stephen Crichton returns from his nerve issue, it isn't expected he will retain the halfback jersey.

"Ideally I'd love to be starting... I'm really confident in what I can bring to a team and especially at the Bulldogs," he said to ESPN.

Given he is off-contract at the end of 2026, O'Sullivan's performance would have piqued rival clubs' interest as a solid backup seven for next year.

The former Dolphins playmaker brushed recent reports suggesting he is set for a switch to the Super League, admitting Belmore feels like home.

"I'm not really sure [where I'll be playing] to be honest," he added.

"Obviously I'm super happy here and I love being at the Bulldogs.

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"But yeah, the [Super League move] but yeah that was all news to me."

It is understood if Crichton can't make it through the week due to his nerve issues, O'Sullivan will link back up with Lachlan Galvin in the halves.

The pair complements each other graciously, with O'Sullivan taking on the chief playmaking role, guiding his team around the field, while Galvin ices attacking shape and plays what's in front of him.

"Me and Lachie have got on really well since I've come to the Bulldogs and I think he's a super kid," O'Sullivan said.

"He comes from a really good family and I really love him as a kid and as a player.

"I was excited that we got to play again together, and I think we complement each other really well.

"He kind of lets me do what I do well, and he can just run around like a headless chook."

It will be a tough challenge for coach Cameron Ciraldo to balance all of his star spine members when everyone is fit, but given O'Sullivan's quality form, he is making it hard to ignore.

O'Sullivan made his NRL debut in 2018 with the Sydney Roosters before making a name of himself as a journeyman around the league.

It has involved stints at the Broncos, Warriors, Panthers, and Dolphins.

The Bulldogs sit in 10th position with eight wins and nine losses, and creep closer to a miracle Top 8 appearance.

With a heavily congested cluster of teams above them, including Manly who still have a bye up their sleeve, it will be tricky to leapfrog their way into the top half of the competition before September rolls around.

But if they keep winning, they will be right in the mix until the very last week before the finals series kicks off.