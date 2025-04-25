The NRL's match review committee have hit the Canterbury Bulldogs hard, with four Grade 2 charges carrying suspensions handed out from Friday night's heavy loss at the hands of the Brisbane Broncos.

Second-rower Sitili Tupouniua has been hit with the biggest of the suspensions, facing two separate charges.

Coming on either side of halftime, Tupouniua was sin binned for his first offence deemed to be a Grade 2 shoulder charge on Brendan Piakura.

Given it's a second offence on his record, he will face a three-match suspension for the offence, which could rise to four if he fights and loses.

He was also charged for dangerous contact during the second half. While he avoided the sin bin for the shot, also on Piakura, he will face another two matches on the sidelines for the shot with an early guilty plea, or three matches if he fights and loses.

It means Tupouniua will be out for five weeks if he accepts early guilty pleas to both charges.

Josh Curran, who was sin binned early in the contest for a shoulder charge on Payne Haas, is also on a second offence, and the Grade 2 charge will carry a three-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or four matches if he fights and loses.

Matt Burton, who was baffinglyly not penalised or sin binned, but was placed on report, for a careless high tackle on Billy Walters, has also been hit with a Grade 2 charge and will face a match on the sidelines with an early guilty plea, or two if he fights and loses.

Burton will be out for next week's Magic Round clash against the Gold Coast Titans with an early guilty plea, and would risk the Round 10 match against the Canberra Raiders by fighting at the panel.

Curran will miss those two matches as well as the Round 11 game against the Sydney Roosters if he takes an early guilty plea, and would miss the Round 12 match against the Dolphins if he fights and loses.

Tupouniua, on the other hand, will miss all of those matches as well as the King's Birthday match against the Parramatta Eels (after a bye) in Round 14 with a pair of early guilty pleas, and could risk the Round 15 and Round 17 matches on either side of the bye against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers respectively by fighting both charges.

Marcelo Montoya was also put on report twice but not charged, while Brisbane Broncos winger Deine Mariner faced the same fate.

Any players challenging charges must elect to do so by midday (AEST) on Saturday, and any hearings will be heard Tuesday night.