Canterbury Bulldogs are closing in on locking up one of their unsung heroes, with Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould confirming a contract offer is already in Connor Tracey's inbox.

The news first emerged on Sunday after Gould's now infamous Chinese meal at Canterbury Leagues Club, first reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

On 100% Footy airing on Monday night, Gould officially confirmed the club is now waiting for Tracey to decide and put his signature on the dotted line.

"The offer's gone out in the email. We've been talking to him for some months; there was never any doubts about us re-signing him," Gould revealed.

"We just had Vegas to get through and had and a big preparation for the game down at Canberra.

"We caught up with his wife and manager last week.

"I sent an offer out on Friday, so I expect to hear back very shortly."

Coach Cameron Ciraldo was equally effusive, making clear the club's feeling ran deeper than contract formalities.

"He's put a lot of hard work into both sides of his game ... he's a very underrated player, but we love having him at our club," Ciraldo said.

Whispers also linked him to the expansion Perth Bears ahead of their 2027 debut.

However, with the Bulldogs fullback being one of the club's best players to start this season, who's also had game-winning and crucial defensive efforts in the club's first three games of the season, it's no surprise the club wanted to keep Tracey at the club.